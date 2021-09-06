GEODIS in Hong Kong Unlocks Priority Customs Facilitation and Inspection with AEO Accreditation

Partnership with the country’s Customs and Excise Department strengthens GEODIS’ offering, as the APAC division expands its network of local infrastructures

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 September 2021 - GEODIS, a leading global transport and logistics services provider, today announced that its division in Hong Kong has been accredited as an Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) by the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department. AEO status recognizes excellent security and safety procedures amongst those within the supply chain industry. With the accreditation, GEODIS in Hong Kong will now be given access to priority customs facilitation and inspection, allowing the logistics provider to optimize its local operations, delivering agile, secure, and reliable solutions for customers.









The need for such efficient systems has become more vital than ever, given ongoing supply chain disruption to shipping schedules and factory production across Asia. These delays have also been accompanied by a continuing surge in consumer demand for Asian goods, challenging logistics partners to cope with an increasingly volatile supply chain ecosystem. As a key link between Mainland China and the rest of the world, these service providers in Hong Kong, in particular must work to keep processes up-and-running in the most seamless way possible.

"By achieving AEO accreditation we are helping to strengthen Hong Kong's logistics credentials as a major international trading center and regional hub," said Onno Boots, President and Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, GEODIS. "AEO status reflects the team's commitment to providing our clients with best-in-class services and expertise to not only navigate, but thrive, amidst the challenges brought about by the pandemic."

"This initiative affirms our continuous efforts to reinforce the infrastructures, processes and information systems required to ensure the most advanced and reliable security measures within the current dynamic environment," said Christopher Cahill, Managing Director, North Asia Sub-Region. "GEODIS will continue to innovate, leveraging on new technology and automation to keep our operations in Hong Kong scalable and efficient."

Since its incorporation in 1989, GEODIS in Hong Kong has expanded its presence, investing in an Air Export warehouse at the world-class Airport Freight Forwarding Centre (AAFC) within the Hong Kong International Airport (60,000 sqf) in addition to a Contract Logistics Warehouses located at Tuen Mun, Tsuen Wan, and Yuen Long (630,000 sqf).

GEODIS in Hong Kong prides itself in providing logistical support to businesses across key verticals such as High-Technology, Retail, Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Industrial goods.

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #6 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.4 billion in sales.





