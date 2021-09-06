Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

German Ambassador to China Jan Hecker dies

By Deutsche Welle
2021/09/06 02:43

The German Ambassador to China and Angela Merkel confidant, Jan Hecker, has died after only a few days in the role, the Federal Foreign Office announced on Monday morning.

"It is with deep sadness and dismay that we learned of the sudden death of the German Ambassador to China," the ministry said in a statement.

"Our thoughts at this moment are with his family and the people who were close to him."

Merkel confidant

Before taking up the Beijing post last month, Hecker was a foreign policy advisor to Chancellor Merkel.

Germany's Foreign Office did not divulge the circumstances behind the diplomat's death.

jsi (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-09-06 12:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
New Taipei City announces measures against COVID delta variant at schools
New Taipei City announces measures against COVID delta variant at schools
Taiwan confirms 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 2 local COVID cases
Dalian's ‘Kyoto-style promenade’ closes due to anti-Japan sentiment in China
Dalian's ‘Kyoto-style promenade’ closes due to anti-Japan sentiment in China