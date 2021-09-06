Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

New Taipei kindergarten closed after teacher confirmed with COVID

68 contacts listed in New Taipei for COVID-positive teacher, husband

  1211
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/06 10:50
New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi announcing that kindergarten teacher has tested positive for COVID.

New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi announcing that kindergarten teacher has tested positive for COVID. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A kindergarten in New Taipei City has been closed after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday (Sept. 5), New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) announced that a man in his 40s (case No. 16,128) and his wife (case No. 16,129), who is in her 30s, had developed a cough, fever, headache, and general fatigue on Sept. 1. The two sought medical treatment at Far Eastern Memorial Hospital on Saturday (Sept. 4) and on Sunday both were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The husband was found to have a Ct value of 24, while the wife registered a Ct value of 17. Because she teaches at a local kindergarten, 42 children and 10 teachers have been listed as contacts and entered isolation.

As a precaution, the entire school was closed on Saturday for 14 days. The health department has listed a total of 68 contacts for the couple, 55 of whom have been placed in quarantine.

The health department is currently investigating the source of the infections.
Covid case
Covid infection
COVID-19 case
COVID-19 infection
coronavirus cases
kindergarten
teacher

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/09/03 14:24
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
2021/09/03 10:53
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death
2021/09/02 14:20
Central Taiwan city proposes out-of-pocket COVID tests for teachers who refuse vaccine
Central Taiwan city proposes out-of-pocket COVID tests for teachers who refuse vaccine
2021/09/02 12:54
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death
2021/09/01 14:28

Updated : 2021-09-06 12:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
New Taipei City announces measures against COVID delta variant at schools
New Taipei City announces measures against COVID delta variant at schools
Taiwan confirms 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 2 local COVID cases
Dalian's ‘Kyoto-style promenade’ closes due to anti-Japan sentiment in China
Dalian's ‘Kyoto-style promenade’ closes due to anti-Japan sentiment in China