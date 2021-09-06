New Taipei kindergarten closed after teacher confirmed with COVID

New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi announcing that kindergarten teacher has tested positive for COVID. New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi announcing that kindergarten teacher has tested positive for COVID. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A kindergarten in New Taipei City has been closed after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday (Sept. 5), New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) announced that a man in his 40s (case No. 16,128) and his wife (case No. 16,129), who is in her 30s, had developed a cough, fever, headache, and general fatigue on Sept. 1. The two sought medical treatment at Far Eastern Memorial Hospital on Saturday (Sept. 4) and on Sunday both were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The husband was found to have a Ct value of 24, while the wife registered a Ct value of 17. Because she teaches at a local kindergarten, 42 children and 10 teachers have been listed as contacts and entered isolation.

As a precaution, the entire school was closed on Saturday for 14 days. The health department has listed a total of 68 contacts for the couple, 55 of whom have been placed in quarantine.

The health department is currently investigating the source of the infections.