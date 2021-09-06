Hantec Financial expands its global footprint to Vietnamese Markets

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 6 September 2021 - Hantec Financial, the co-brand of financial entities under Hantec Group, a multinational corporation with over 30 years of financial experiences, has officially announced its global expansion into Vietnam. Hantec offers its prestigious financial services to clients across the country, opening the doorway to new global trading opportunities.





Hantec Financial is present in 19 cities across 14 countries worldwide; authorized with 12 regulatory licenses.





Offering diversified global financial services

Hantec Financial offers gold, forex, and CFDs - diversified global financial services. The entry into the Vietnamese markets marks the latest milestone in the company's global expansion. They have already brought its industry-leading platform to investors in 19 cities across 14 countries: UK, Japan, Thailand, Australia, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with 12 regulatory licenses authorized.

A credible brand with reliable and secure trading

Hantec financial was the first trader in Hong Kong to operate an online bullion-transaction platform that was fully developed in-house. Hantec continuously optimizes its platform by keeping up with changes in the markets and adapt to investor preferences. The team obtains the ISO 27001 and ISO 20000 international certifications. It ensures that Hantec meets the international security level in the power of protecting customer assets and offer a smooth, stable, and safe trading experience for investors.

Strive to deliver professional financial service

As one of the fastest-growing economies in South-East Asia, Vietnam has seen a rising demand for investment products. Hantec Financial has the expertise and the experience to make high-quality marketing investment services accessible to all people in Vietnam. The company will also draw up a highly localized approach by cultivating local teams, integrating local culture into their operations, to adopt the concept of global citizenship.

About Hantec Financial

Hantec Financial is a co-brand shared by a group of entities under Hantec Group. Established in 1990, Hantec Group is a multinational corporation based in Hong Kong with a focus on providing professional financial services. Hantec is authorized with 12 regulatory licenses and is constantly exploring opportunities to expand its business to new markets. The group is now present in 19 cities across 14 countries worldwide, covering Greater China, Thailand, Japan, Australia, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.





