Resonating with Malaysian Lifestyles: Callie Launches Breakthrough Virus-Killing Mask

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 6 September 2021 - The COVID-19 pandemic rages on, with no end in sight. Even with increasing vaccination rates, the situation remains critical not just in Malaysia, but all over the world. For continued protection, all individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are still encouraged to abide by fundamental SOPs, including wearing masks at all times when outside the home; continue practicing social distancing; and staying at home whenever possible to reduce the risk of exposure.









With the rise of new strains such as the Delta and Lambda variants, people have become more concerned about protecting themselves, and have especially become more conscious about choosing better masks for personal safety. A quality mask is an investment in well-being and peace of mind, particularly for those who need to be out and about in order to continue being productive, or to take care of the needs of their families and loved ones. In line with this, Callie, purveyor of high-quality and internationally-certified surgical masks designed to keep users fashionably safe, has launched an innovative new product that provides heightened protection in the current uncertain climate.

The Next-Gen COVID Killer

Callie's new creation, called Quantum Supreme Beige, is a cutting-edge self-sterilising mask imbued with a Quantum Resonance Copper (QR-C) coating. This coating, applied on the outer surface of the mask, uses a proprietary Quantum Resonance Frequency to effectively break down and oxidise pathogens such as viruses, bacteria and microbes that land on the mask. Essentially, this innovative new mask comes with all the protective abilities of the high-quality masks that Callie is known for, with the additional capability of killing up to 99.99% SARS-COV-2 pathogens within one minute of exposure. It's the next level in COVID-19 protection, with anti-odour, anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties to significantly improve personal safety.

Even while wearing a conventional surgical mask, pathogens may remain on the surface of the mask after exposure; if a user then touches any part of their face, rubs their eyes or generally handle a mask inappropriately, they are at risk of infection. With Callie's QR-C-infused masks, this risk can be mitigated, as pathogens are eliminated when they land on the mask. Another source of infection risk is when masks are not discarded properly after use; again, because most of the microbes are destroyed on contact with the QR-C coating, Callie's Quantum Supreme Beige masks reduces the chances of infection from improperly disposed masks.

Protecting Malaysia – And the World

Callie's newest mask innovation is available in two forms; as a 4-ply surgical face mask, or a KN95 respirator. Due to heightened demand for quality protection, Callie Masks will now be made available outside Malaysia as well, with distribution expanding to Singapore, Indonesia and European countries. According to the managing director of Rentas Health and the brand owner of Callie - Kelly Teoh, "This is an opportunity for the country to make a mark on the international stage in terms of providing the highest quality protection for people all over the world – an achievement that is inspired by the efforts of the late Dr. Wu Lien Teh, the accomplished Malayan physician who invented the Wu Mask, precursor to the current N95 respirator, and whose many techniques continue to be used in battling the current pandemic." It is a testament to ingenuity of Malaysians, and serves to create confidence for other Made-in-Malaysia products that deserve to be in the global limelight.

Moving forward, Callie's R&D team will continue to develop innovative protection and wellness solutions that can become an essential part of everyday life including an easy-to-use home saliva test kit.

The Callie Quantum Supreme Beige Mask series will be available from 6/9/2021 and retail from RM55 to RM82per box. It can be purchased online at calliemask.co, and in major pharmacies. Use code CALLIE10 for a one-time discount. Log on the website or follow @callie.mask on Instagram and Facebook for latest updates and information.



