Osler Health International Partners With Eureka Investment Group Singapore

SINGAPORE - Osler Health International has signed a contractual arrangement to become the official family medicine provider for Eureka Investment Group (Singapore).





From left: Dr Foong Tsin Uin and Dr Clarice Chia Woodworth from Osler Health International, Andy Ng from Eureka Investment Group (Sinagpore)





Dr Clarice Chia Woodworth commented, "Osler Health International and Eureka Investment brands are well aligned, we both offer a trusted service and premium care. We look forward to working together."

The contract was signed by Dr Clarice Chia Woodworth, Chief Strategy Officer, Osler Health International and Andy Ng, Regional Director of Eureka Investment Group (Singapore).

Dr Foong Tsin Uin, Chief Medical Officer at Osler Health International commented, "As an international medical clinic with doctors that speak many languages, we are well placed to support Eureka's clients."

Osler Health International is a leading premium primary healthcare provider. With international doctors and a reputation for service and trusted medical advice, Osler Health is leading the way in quality healthcare provision in Singapore. Founded by doctors, the company was created with the belief that basic kindness is at the core of excellent medical care. Osler Health has two clinics, one is based in Raffles Hotel Arcade (CBD) and the other is in Star Vista (west Singapore).

Eureka Investment Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd is a family office service provider registered in Singapore, serving a global international network of Ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals and families. Part of the global Eureka International Group, Eureka Singapore is expanding its service offering to those relocating to Singapore.





www.osler-health.com

www.eurekainvestment.com.sg





