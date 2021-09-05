Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lithuania’s support for Taiwan could sway more EU countries: Report

EU teetering on edge of increased support for Taiwan, according to BBC

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/05 20:52
EU's headquarters in Brussels 

EU's headquarters in Brussels  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Recent actions by the European Union and Lithuania regarding Taiwan may spell trouble for EU-China relations, according to a report by the BBC.

The first reason for the speculation is the EU’s possible renaming of its trade office in Taipei as the “European Union Office in Taiwan,” following a recent draft report and related amendments.

The second is last month’s diplomatic row between Beijing and Lithuania after an outbreak of “namefare” over a Taiwanese diplomatic office in Vilnius.

The draft report, titled “EU-Taiwan Relations and Cooperation,” emphasizes the values shared by the two sides. It encourages EU members to enhance trade, investment, and other exchanges with Taiwan and support its participation in international organizations.

Taiwan and Lithuania, which are on the verge of mutually establishing representative offices, are rapidly expanding ties. However, China views Lithuania’s actions as having crossed a red line, and ties are deteriorating, with China weaponizing trade policies and both sides recalling ambassadors.

On Friday (Sept. 3), a total of 62 members of the European Parliament cosigned a letter to Lithuania’s president, premier, and parliamentary speaker to express support for the country’s developing relationship with Taiwan and to condemn China’s threats and bullying.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed gratitude to the EU and noted that the letter has received support from five major caucuses in the European Parliament, evidence that China’s tactics have backfired.

The draft report will be submitted for a vote in the plenary scheduled for next month. If the report were to pass, it would be a milestone and could lead to a domino effect of other EU countries following Lithuania’s example in establishing closer ties with Taiwan, according to experts cited by the BBC.

Despite EU-China relations reaching a low point due to human rights concerns in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and elsewhere, the experts pointed out that the passing of the draft report is not a done deal, as major EU countries with deep economic stakes in China, such as France and Germany, could tip the scales.
Lithuania
EU
European Parliament
EU-China relations
EU-Taiwan Relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Lithuania recalls envoy from China in dispute over Taiwan
Lithuania recalls envoy from China in dispute over Taiwan
2021/09/03 19:52
Lithuanian art, cultural events suspended in China amid tension
Lithuanian art, cultural events suspended in China amid tension
2021/09/03 11:25
European MEPs call for stronger EU-Taiwan ties, warn of China threat
European MEPs call for stronger EU-Taiwan ties, warn of China threat
2021/09/02 11:20
Former NATO chief writes letter to Lithuania backing ties with Taiwan
Former NATO chief writes letter to Lithuania backing ties with Taiwan
2021/09/01 17:29
Think tank analyst shares views on Taiwan's relations with US, Europe
Think tank analyst shares views on Taiwan's relations with US, Europe
2021/08/29 17:08

Updated : 2021-09-05 22:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle