Taiwan will begin to administer BNT vaccine to high school students from Sept. 23

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will begin to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) COVID-19 vaccine to high school students on campus from Sept. 23.

Senior high school students will be the first group to take the jabs, followed by junior high school students, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced on Sunday (Sept. 5).

The first batch of 933,000 doses of the BNT vaccine arrived in Taiwan at 7 a.m. on Sept. 2. The country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) estimated the testing and lot release procedures for this batch of vaccine doses can be completed by Sept.16 at the earliest.

Chuang has recently said that the country will first focus on immunizing students at junior and senior high school campuses around the Mid-Autumn Festival (Sept. 21). After that, it will strive to make the BNT vaccine available to young people between the ages of 18-22 before the end of September.