Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Man suffers injuries on central Taiwan mountain

Mt. Pingfeng has been site of four cliff-related deaths since 2016

  130
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/05 20:52
(Hualien County Fire Department photo)

(Hualien County Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hiker suffered a broken arm after falling three meters off a side slope while climbing Mt. Pingfeng in central Taiwan on Saturday (Sept. 4).

The Hualien County Fire Department said on Sunday that it received reports at 9 a.m. on Saturday about the accident and immediately dispatched a rescue team to the site, CNA reported.

The rescue team reached the injured hiker at around 1 p.m. on Saturday. After assessing the man, they found that his left arm was seriously injured. However, he was conscious and had stable vitals.

Rescuers tended to his injuries and gave him food and water before escorting him to the trailhead at around 4 p.m. He was sent to the hospital by a Nantou County Fire Bureau ambulance.

Hualien County Fire Department head Lin Wen-jui (林文瑞) said that at an elevation of 3,250 meters, Mt. Pingfeng is regarded as a member of the “four hardest mountains to climb along the Central Cross-Island Highway,” all of which are on the list of Taiwan’s 100 Peaks.

The other three peaks are Mt. Bilu, Baigu Mountain, and Mt. Yangtou.

With its trailhead located at Dayuling. Mt. Pingfeng is noted for its deep V-shaped valleys and steep terrain.

The peak has been the site of many mountaineering accidents since 2016, including four cliff-related deaths.
Mt. Pingfeng
Mt. Bilu
Baigu Mountain
Mt. Yangtou
Taiwan 100 Peaks
trailhead

RELATED ARTICLES

Czech mountaineer shares speedy Taiwan hike on YouTube
Czech mountaineer shares speedy Taiwan hike on YouTube
2021/09/01 21:03
Taiwan’s Taroko and Yushan national parks to close hiking trails amid COVID spike
Taiwan’s Taroko and Yushan national parks to close hiking trails amid COVID spike
2021/05/24 17:58
Taiwan national park to reroute treacherous trail
Taiwan national park to reroute treacherous trail
2021/03/24 16:28
Six Taiwanese canyoneering experts join effort to search for missing hiker
Six Taiwanese canyoneering experts join effort to search for missing hiker
2021/01/17 15:14
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
2021/01/03 21:15

Updated : 2021-09-05 21:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle