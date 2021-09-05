Taiwan to open up 8th round of vaccinations soon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Plans to open up the eighth round of COVID-19 vaccinations were announced on Sunday (Sept. 5), and the round will focus on administering second doses of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine.

Two shipments of AZ vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan on Sunday: a batch of 400,000 donated by Poland, and a batch of 410,400 purchased by the central government through COVAX, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said Sunday afternoon.

Since there are many people still waiting to get their second AZ dose, the eighth round of vaccinations will center on fully vaccinating people with the approximately 800,000 doses that arrived Sunday, CNA cited Chuang as saying.

The seventh round of vaccination registration ended at 6 p.m. Saturday, but the next round of registration for non-BNT vaccines will only start once the doses have been distributed and the schedule has been confirmed.

According to CECC statistics, 98,637 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Sept. 3.

Taiwan's first-dose vaccination rate stands at 44.18%, per CNA.