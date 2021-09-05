Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to open up 8th round of vaccinations soon

8th round of jabs focuses on fully vaccinating people with AZ

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/05 17:33
AstraZeneca vaccine dose.

AstraZeneca vaccine dose. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Plans to open up the eighth round of COVID-19 vaccinations were announced on Sunday (Sept. 5), and the round will focus on administering second doses of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine.

Two shipments of AZ vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan on Sunday: a batch of 400,000 donated by Poland, and a batch of 410,400 purchased by the central government through COVAX, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said Sunday afternoon.

Since there are many people still waiting to get their second AZ dose, the eighth round of vaccinations will center on fully vaccinating people with the approximately 800,000 doses that arrived Sunday, CNA cited Chuang as saying.

The seventh round of vaccination registration ended at 6 p.m. Saturday, but the next round of registration for non-BNT vaccines will only start once the doses have been distributed and the schedule has been confirmed.

According to CECC statistics, 98,637 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Sept. 3.

Taiwan's first-dose vaccination rate stands at 44.18%, per CNA.
Taiwan
vaccinations
AZ vaccine
COVAX
COVID-19
Chuang Jen-hsiang
CECC
pandemic
vaccine donation

RELATED ARTICLES

Poland's shipment of AZ vaccines arrives in Taiwan
Poland's shipment of AZ vaccines arrives in Taiwan
2021/09/05 09:54
Taiwan's I-Mei sends Mid-Autumn gift boxes to US, Japan as thanks for vaccine donations
Taiwan's I-Mei sends Mid-Autumn gift boxes to US, Japan as thanks for vaccine donations
2021/09/04 17:50
South Taiwan ranch accused of animal abuse, banned from animal performances
South Taiwan ranch accused of animal abuse, banned from animal performances
2021/09/04 17:26
Poland to donate COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Poland to donate COVID vaccines to Taiwan
2021/09/04 15:46
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
2021/09/04 15:22

Updated : 2021-09-05 18:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle