Taiwan Navy to boost defense, patrol capabilities with Kinmen port renovation project

Wuchiu Port will be overhauled in response to increasing number of grey zone activities from China

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/05 15:46
Wuchiu Port. (Adama Shih photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Navy has said it is planning to renovate the Wuchiu Port in Kinmen County in order to boost defense and patrol capabilities.

In the Ministry of National Defense’s 2022 budget report, the Naval Command disclosed that it will allocate a budget of NT$1.165 billion (NT$59.73) from 2022-2027 to overhaul the port, CNA reported.

The Navy explained that currently, Wuchiu Port only has a basic wharf built for transportation and replenishment operations. Because there are no large facilities to shelter vessels from the elements, such operations cannot be conducted in heavy winds and rain.

Additionally, there has been an increase in illegal Chinese fishing incidents within Taiwan’s maritime borders in recent years, which has endangered the security of the port and destroys the nation’s marine resources and fisheries. Therefore, there is an urgent need to improve the patrol and defense capabilities of the port, the Navy said.

The Navy said that it is vital to have suitable fixtures for ships to dock safely, load and unload goods faster, and patrol the area more efficiently.

According to the budget report, administrative planning and project designing will last from 2022-2023, while construction will officially start in 2025. The renovation is expected to be completed by 2027.

The Institute for National Defense and Security has warned that grey zone conflicts, which include illegal Chinese fishing incidents, are a new challenge to Taiwan’s national security.
