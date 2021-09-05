Taiwan confirms 2 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Sept. 5) announced six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which two are local and four imported.

The center pointed out that the two local cases include a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s. Both are family members who live together. The man began to experience symptoms on Sept. 1, while the woman did on Aug. 27.

The four new imported cases include three men and one woman between 20 and 40 years old. They arrived from Serbia, the U.S., Burkina Faso, and Japan from Sept. 2-3.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 837 people in the country have succumbed to the disease.