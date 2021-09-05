Alexa
Taiwan Army to construct bunkers for new Abrams tanks

Fortified facilities would increase tanks' survivability during wartime

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/05 12:47
M1A2 Abrams tank. (Military.com photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of preparations to receive its first batch of U.S.-made M1A2T Abrams tanks in 2024, the Taiwan Army will begin to build bunkers next year to increase the survivability of the armored vehicles during a military conflict.

The Army Command pointed out in its 2022 budget report that it plans to carry out the construction project over a four-year period starting next year. It is estimated to cost NT$91.77 million (US$3.32 million), the Liberty Times reported.

The bunkers will provide storage space as well as shelter for the tanks during wartime and ensure troop combat readiness.

The Army also said it plans to expand the training grounds for the new tanks in order to better test out new weapons. It said that it will build a sub-caliber shooting range, a tank maintenance depot, and a tank driving training area at the Armor Training Command in Hsinchu’s Hukou Township, per the Liberty Times.

The project is expected to begin this year and be completed in 2023. It will cost a total of NT$450.79 million.

The U.S. State Department in 2019 greenlit the sale of 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks, Stinger missiles, and related equipment to Taiwan for US$2.2 billion.
