Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

President of Taiwan's Legislative Yuan proposes DPP history committee

You Si-kun says establishing committee will allow youth to learn more about Taiwan's past

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/05 11:05
Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun. 

Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politician and Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃) on Saturday (Sept. 4) proposed the establishment of a DPP history committee to preserve and share the party's past with the public.

You said during a radio interview that the DPP is a party that greatly cherishes history. However, he pointed out that some members have not publicly mentioned or written about their participation in the party’s founding, CNA reported.

Therefore, “The history of the party is fragmented,” he said.

The Legislative Yuan president recommended that a party history committee be established in the future and that the organization be staffed by party members on a voluntary basis, with two or three full-time helpers, per CNA. Doing so would benefit the DPP, he said.

You said that Taiwan still has a long way to go in terms of resolving its political status. If Taiwan can become a member state of the UN in the future, it will be the responsibility of the younger generation to make the country more beautiful and prosperous, he added.

Thus, he encouraged Taiwanese youth to learn about and understand Taiwan’s past, as this would allow them to learn about their country's transformation and the DPP as well as inspire them to lead the way in the nation’s future development.
Taiwan
DPP
You Si-kun
DPP history

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's I-Mei sends Mid-Autumn gift boxes to US, Japan as thanks for vaccine donations
Taiwan's I-Mei sends Mid-Autumn gift boxes to US, Japan as thanks for vaccine donations
2021/09/04 17:50
South Taiwan ranch accused of animal abuse, banned from animal performances
South Taiwan ranch accused of animal abuse, banned from animal performances
2021/09/04 17:26
Taiwan coffee fetches impressive price at 'first international auction'
Taiwan coffee fetches impressive price at 'first international auction'
2021/09/04 10:22
Lithuania recalls envoy from China in dispute over Taiwan
Lithuania recalls envoy from China in dispute over Taiwan
2021/09/03 19:52
China's foreign ministry accidentally tweets map labeling Taiwan as separate country
China's foreign ministry accidentally tweets map labeling Taiwan as separate country
2021/09/03 17:10

Updated : 2021-09-05 11:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million text messages after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million text messages after COVID cluster case
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index