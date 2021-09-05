Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Polish office says vaccine donation to Taiwan symbolizes strong bilateral ties

Taiwan gifted personal protective equipment to Poland earlier in pandemic

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/05 09:54
Poland's shipment of AZ vaccine doses being prepared to be loaded onto plane headed for Taiwan. (Rzadowa Agencja Rezerw Strategicznych photo)...

Poland's shipment of AZ vaccine doses being prepared to be loaded onto plane headed for Taiwan. (Rzadowa Agencja Rezerw Strategicznych photo)...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The shipment of 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine Poland is donating to Taiwan demonstrates Warsaw’s strong support for the country, the Polish Office in Taipei said on Saturday (Sept. 4).

The office noted that during its first wave of COVID-19 infections, Taiwan gifted the country 1 million face masks, 5,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE), and 20,000 surgical gowns. To return the favor, the Central European nation has sent a shipment of jabs so Taiwan can expand its vaccination campaign, the office said in a press release, adding that “increasing the global number of vaccinated people is in everyone’s interest.”

This vaccine donation, which was scheduled to arrive at Taoyuan International Airport on Sunday at 6:30 a.m., is just a recent example of close Poland-Taiwan cooperation during the pandemic, the office added. In May 2021, it presented more than 1,500 pieces of PPE to Taipei City Hall.

The Polish government also helped Taiwanese students stranded in the Central European nation return home by co-organizing chartered direct flights from Warsaw to Taipei.

The office said that depending on the global COVID situation, humanitarian needs, and Poland's capabilities, the country may donate vaccines to other countries in need, on the basis of solidarity.
Poland
Taiwan
Polish Office in Taipei
Taiwan-Poland relations
COVID-19
pandemic
vaccine
AZ
vaccine donation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's I-Mei sends Mid-Autumn gift boxes to US, Japan as thanks for vaccine donations
Taiwan's I-Mei sends Mid-Autumn gift boxes to US, Japan as thanks for vaccine donations
2021/09/04 17:50
South Taiwan ranch accused of animal abuse, banned from animal performances
South Taiwan ranch accused of animal abuse, banned from animal performances
2021/09/04 17:26
Poland to donate COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Poland to donate COVID vaccines to Taiwan
2021/09/04 15:46
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
2021/09/04 15:22
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/09/04 14:21

Updated : 2021-09-05 10:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million text messages after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million text messages after COVID cluster case
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index