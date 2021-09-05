Polish office says vaccine donation to Taiwan symbolizes strong bilateral ties

Poland's shipment of AZ vaccine doses being prepared to be loaded onto plane headed for Taiwan. (Rzadowa Agencja Rezerw Strategicznych photo)... Poland's shipment of AZ vaccine doses being prepared to be loaded onto plane headed for Taiwan. (Rzadowa Agencja Rezerw Strategicznych photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The shipment of 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine Poland is donating to Taiwan demonstrates Warsaw’s strong support for the country, the Polish Office in Taipei said on Saturday (Sept. 4).

The office noted that during its first wave of COVID-19 infections, Taiwan gifted the country 1 million face masks, 5,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE), and 20,000 surgical gowns. To return the favor, the Central European nation has sent a shipment of jabs so Taiwan can expand its vaccination campaign, the office said in a press release, adding that “increasing the global number of vaccinated people is in everyone’s interest.”

This vaccine donation, which was scheduled to arrive at Taoyuan International Airport on Sunday at 6:30 a.m., is just a recent example of close Poland-Taiwan cooperation during the pandemic, the office added. In May 2021, it presented more than 1,500 pieces of PPE to Taipei City Hall.

The Polish government also helped Taiwanese students stranded in the Central European nation return home by co-organizing chartered direct flights from Warsaw to Taipei.

The office said that depending on the global COVID situation, humanitarian needs, and Poland's capabilities, the country may donate vaccines to other countries in need, on the basis of solidarity.