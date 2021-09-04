Taiwan reports incursions by four Chinese military planes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Xi’an JH-7 fighter-bombers and two Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said Saturday (Sept. 4).

As on previous occasions when Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) intrude into the ADIZ, Taiwan scrambled jets, issued radio warnings to tell the Chinese aircraft to turn back, and deployed its air defense missile system to monitor the activity.

Saturday’s incident had the four planes fly into the southwest sector of the ADIZ as before, but they didn’t cross over the Taiwan Strait median line nor enter Taiwan airspace, CNA reported.

Since the military began publicizing the violations of the ADIZ on its website in Sept. 2020, the largest-scale incident occurred on June 15, when 28 PLAAF aircraft appeared southwest of the island. Until then, April 12 saw the highest number of Chinese military planes, 25 in all.

