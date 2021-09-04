Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan reports incursions by four Chinese military planes

Two fighter-bombers, two anti-submarine aircraft entered Taiwan's ADIZ

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/04 20:09
Two Xi'an JH-7 fighter-bombers (Weibo image). 

Two Xi'an JH-7 fighter-bombers (Weibo image). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Xi’an JH-7 fighter-bombers and two Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said Saturday (Sept. 4).

As on previous occasions when Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) intrude into the ADIZ, Taiwan scrambled jets, issued radio warnings to tell the Chinese aircraft to turn back, and deployed its air defense missile system to monitor the activity.

Saturday’s incident had the four planes fly into the southwest sector of the ADIZ as before, but they didn’t cross over the Taiwan Strait median line nor enter Taiwan airspace, CNA reported.

Since the military began publicizing the violations of the ADIZ on its website in Sept. 2020, the largest-scale incident occurred on June 15, when 28 PLAAF aircraft appeared southwest of the island. Until then, April 12 saw the highest number of Chinese military planes, 25 in all.
ADIZ
Ministry of National Defense
Xi'an JH-7
fighter-bomber
Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft
Y-8 ASW
PLAAF

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's M109A6 Paladin howitzers to arrive in 2023
Taiwan's M109A6 Paladin howitzers to arrive in 2023
2021/09/03 13:44
Chinese spy plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese spy plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/02 11:35
New Taiwanese warship to be commissioned into Navy on Sept. 9
New Taiwanese warship to be commissioned into Navy on Sept. 9
2021/09/02 10:50
Taiwan to send staff of new defense mobilization agency to US
Taiwan to send staff of new defense mobilization agency to US
2021/09/01 20:46
Taiwan to equip 6 Kang Ding-class frigates with new missiles
Taiwan to equip 6 Kang Ding-class frigates with new missiles
2021/08/31 13:57

Updated : 2021-09-04 20:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan