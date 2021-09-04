Alexa
Taiwan's I-Mei sends Mid-Autumn gift boxes to US, Japan as thanks for vaccine donations

Gift boxes from Taiwan food group contain mooncakes and cookies with ingredients from 3 countries

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/04 17:50
I-Mei gives Mid-Autumn Festival gift boxes to U.S., Japan to thank them for vaccine donations. (I-Mei Foods photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a donation of its signature puff snacks to Lithuania, I-Mei Foods Co. said Saturday (Sept. 4) it will send Mid-Autumn Festival gift boxes to the United States and Japan to thank them for their vaccine donations to Taiwan.

The pink gift boxes are decorated with the flags of the three countries and contain a mooncake and cookies, the company’s gift card said. The gift boxes will be given to the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association.

The sweet delicacies also use ingredients from the three countries, including matcha from Shizuoka, a prefecture in Japan, walnuts and almonds from the U.S., and Taiwan pineapples.

The card accompanying the gift sets mentions how when Taiwan faced its worst outbreak of COVID-19 in June, its friends like Japan and the U.S. arrived just in time with the “heartwarming offer” of millions of vaccine doses. I-Mei Foods also expressed its wishes for an end to the pandemic, “a return to normal and a bright future ahead.”

An I-Mei spokesperson said the idea of expressing gratitude to the U.S. and Japan in this way had come from its CEO, Luis Ko (高志明).

* I-Mei Foods is the parent company of Taiwan News
