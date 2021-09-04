Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

New Taipei City announces measures against COVID delta cases at schools

New Taipei mayor outlines plans following news of pilot cluster affecting Taoyuan City school

  922
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/04 17:13
Disinfecting a school in Taoyuan where the infected son of a pilot studied. (CNA, Taoyuan City Government photo)

Disinfecting a school in Taoyuan where the infected son of a pilot studied. (CNA, Taoyuan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If one case of the COVID-19 delta variant emerges at a school in New Taipei City, classes will be suspended for 14 days, Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said Saturday (Sept. 4).

His statement follows unease about a pilot cluster infection involving a student at a high school in Taoyuan City. While there has been no indication the highly infectious delta variant was involved, authorities have tightened preventive measures, the Liberty Times reported.

Of the EVA Air pilots confirmed as breakthrough cases, two had registered 36 contacts in New Taipei City, while there were 28 students at the same school as the COVID-positive son of one of the pilots living in the city, Hou said.

The former group had been taken to a quarantine center and tested, but the results were not known yet, he said. The students had been subjected to PCR tests, all of which were negative. They had been asked to self-monitor their health, according to Hou.

It was enough for one case of the delta variant to occur at a school for classes to be suspended for 14 days, PCR tests to be conducted on all involved, and contacts to be sent to a quarantine center, the mayor said. He also pointed out that 32 community COVID testing centers were still operating around the city with a total capacity of 15,000 tests per day.
COVID cluster
pilot
schools
school closure
delta variant
New Taipei City
Hou Yu-ih

RELATED ARTICLES

Guam suspends 'Air V&V' program for tourists from Taiwan
Guam suspends 'Air V&V' program for tourists from Taiwan
2021/09/03 18:01
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
2021/09/03 17:58
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
2021/09/03 16:15
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
2021/09/02 23:56
Taiwan gifts Philippines 200 oxygen concentrators to provide COVID relief
Taiwan gifts Philippines 200 oxygen concentrators to provide COVID relief
2021/09/01 14:43

Updated : 2021-09-04 19:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan