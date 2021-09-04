New Taipei City announces measures against COVID delta cases at schools

Disinfecting a school in Taoyuan where the infected son of a pilot studied. (CNA, Taoyuan City Government photo) Disinfecting a school in Taoyuan where the infected son of a pilot studied. (CNA, Taoyuan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If one case of the COVID-19 delta variant emerges at a school in New Taipei City, classes will be suspended for 14 days, Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said Saturday (Sept. 4).

His statement follows unease about a pilot cluster infection involving a student at a high school in Taoyuan City. While there has been no indication the highly infectious delta variant was involved, authorities have tightened preventive measures, the Liberty Times reported.

Of the EVA Air pilots confirmed as breakthrough cases, two had registered 36 contacts in New Taipei City, while there were 28 students at the same school as the COVID-positive son of one of the pilots living in the city, Hou said.

The former group had been taken to a quarantine center and tested, but the results were not known yet, he said. The students had been subjected to PCR tests, all of which were negative. They had been asked to self-monitor their health, according to Hou.

It was enough for one case of the delta variant to occur at a school for classes to be suspended for 14 days, PCR tests to be conducted on all involved, and contacts to be sent to a quarantine center, the mayor said. He also pointed out that 32 community COVID testing centers were still operating around the city with a total capacity of 15,000 tests per day.