Poland to donate COVID vaccines to Taiwan

Second delivery of BioNTech jabs scheduled for early September

  217
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/04 15:46
BioNTech vaccines arriving in Taiwan on Thursday. 

BioNTech vaccines arriving in Taiwan on Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Poland is the latest country that plans to donate vaccines to Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (Sept. 4), while a second batch of BioNTech jabs is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday (Sept. 8).

Responding to media reports, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed that Poland intended to send vaccines, but added he was unable to provide further details about the quantity and timing, CNA reported. News site Ettoday said 400,000 AstraZeneca doses were scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on an EVA Air flight from Vienna at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday (Sept. 5).

Other countries having donated vaccines to Taiwan include Japan, the United States, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Slovakia.

In a separate development, a second batch of BioNTech vaccines is expected to land at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Wednesday, CNA reported. The quantity and flight details were not available.

A first delivery of about 932,000 BioNTech doses arrived on Thursday (Sept. 20) as the result of efforts by Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation to import vaccines directly from Germany for the government to distribute.
Updated : 2021-09-04 17:15 GMT+08:00

