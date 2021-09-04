Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index

Taiwan ranked 83 in June and 42 in July, while China remains in 1st place

  658
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/04 15:22
(Nikkei Asia screenshot)

(Nikkei Asia screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the latest version of Nikkei Asia’s COVID-19 Recovery Index, Taiwan’s ranking has risen to No. 27, marking a dramatic improvement since June.

The index assesses 121 countries and regions in terms of COVID recovery progress by calculating a score between 0 and 90, based on nine factors divided into three categories: infection management, vaccine rollouts, and mobility.

For the month of August, Taiwan, Belgium, and Panama scored 60 points, tying in 27th place. The U.S. ranked 74 and the U.K. 65, while New Zealand and Australia, which did very well in terms of COVID prevention until recently, ranked 80 and 84, respectively.

In June, during the height of Taiwan’s COVID outbreak, the country ranked 83rd in the recovery Index. At the time, New Zealand ranked 7, the U.S. 27, Australia 34, and the U.K. 48. China has consistently topped the list.

Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index

Taiwan ranked No. 83 in June's edition of COVID-19 Recovery Index. (Twitter, Nikkei Asia screenshot)

According to CNA, Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Myanmar, and Thailand are currently suffering from the fast-spreading delta variant, partly due to the slow administration of vaccines. Notably, Vietnam, which comes last in the entire list, enjoyed one of the world’s greatest successes at blocking COVID before June.

Nikkei Asia’s COVID-19 Recovery Index is specifically geared toward each country or region’s current pandemic performance, unlike other more general indexes that overlook certain important aspects of COVID prevention and recovery.
COVID-19
Nikkei
Nikkei Asia
COVID-19 Recovery Index

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
2021/09/03 16:15
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/09/03 14:24
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
2021/09/03 10:53
Taipei City wants COVID testing for university teaching staff
Taipei City wants COVID testing for university teaching staff
2021/09/02 17:46
Researchers concerned over possible link between COVID and Alzheimer's disease
Researchers concerned over possible link between COVID and Alzheimer's disease
2021/09/02 17:40

Updated : 2021-09-04 17:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan