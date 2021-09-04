Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the latest version of Nikkei Asia’s COVID-19 Recovery Index, Taiwan’s ranking has risen to No. 27, marking a dramatic improvement since June.

The index assesses 121 countries and regions in terms of COVID recovery progress by calculating a score between 0 and 90, based on nine factors divided into three categories: infection management, vaccine rollouts, and mobility.

For the month of August, Taiwan, Belgium, and Panama scored 60 points, tying in 27th place. The U.S. ranked 74 and the U.K. 65, while New Zealand and Australia, which did very well in terms of COVID prevention until recently, ranked 80 and 84, respectively.

In June, during the height of Taiwan’s COVID outbreak, the country ranked 83rd in the recovery Index. At the time, New Zealand ranked 7, the U.S. 27, Australia 34, and the U.K. 48. China has consistently topped the list.

Taiwan ranked No. 83 in June's edition of COVID-19 Recovery Index. (Twitter, Nikkei Asia screenshot)

According to CNA, Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Myanmar, and Thailand are currently suffering from the fast-spreading delta variant, partly due to the slow administration of vaccines. Notably, Vietnam, which comes last in the entire list, enjoyed one of the world’s greatest successes at blocking COVID before June.

Nikkei Asia’s COVID-19 Recovery Index is specifically geared toward each country or region’s current pandemic performance, unlike other more general indexes that overlook certain important aspects of COVID prevention and recovery.