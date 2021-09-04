Taiwan sends out 1.1 million text messages after COVID cluster case

The CECC is sending out 1.1 million text messages about COVID-infected pilots. The CECC is sending out 1.1 million text messages about COVID-infected pilots. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) sent out 1.1 million text messages Saturday (Sept. 4) to warn people who might have visited the same locations at the same time as pilots in a suspected COVID-19 cluster.

Earlier Saturday, EVA Air announced it was suspending flights to and from Chicago and sacking a COVID-positive pilot for failing to provide correct information about his condition. The CECC said that beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, it would send the text messages to people who might have gone to the same locations as the COVID cases between Aug. 13 and Sept. 2, CNA reported.

If recipients of the text messages showed symptoms of a coronavirus infection after Aug. 13, they should have their health evaluated and get tested, the message recommended. There was no need to be anxious about receiving the message, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said.

One pilot met with friends at two restaurants in Zaoqiao, Miaoli County, on the evening of Aug. 28, after having visited relatives in Toufen Township. A total of 19 people, including friends and restaurant staff, tested negative for the virus, the local authorities said.

A further 58 relatives of the main contacts were put into preventive quarantine over fears the pilot’s COVID diagnosis might be the highly infectious delta variant.