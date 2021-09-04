Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed no new local COVID-19 cases, no deaths and one imported case Saturday (Sept. 4) according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new figures followed fears over the emergence of the delta variant after the son of an EVA Air pilot was confirmed as a COVID patient Friday (Sept. 3), leading to the closure of his school for 14 days and to tests for 2,855 teachers, fellow students and airline staff. All tests turned out negative, reports said Saturday.

People who had been in contact with the pilots or visited the same locations between Aug. 13 and Sept. 2 would receive a warning text message asking them to monitor their health and seek medical advice if they showed symptoms of the coronavirus, the CECC said. A COVID-positive pilot reportedly had a meal with friends at a restaurant in the Miaoli County town of Zaoqiao, while a pilot and his wife had visited a massage parlor in Kaohsiung City, according to media reports.

The only imported new case Saturday was an American man in his 30s who had been vaccinated. He arrived from the United States on Sept. 1 to work in Taiwan. He was asymptomatic, but 29 people from the same flight had been asked to quarantine, the CECC said.

Of the 14,807 cases confirmed between May 11 and Sept. 2, a total of 13,745 had been released from quarantine, or 92.8%, according to the latest CECC statement.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 16,013 coronavirus patients included 14,531 domestic cases, 1,429 imported ones, and 837 deaths. Of the fatalities, 825 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 410 deaths and Taipei City 317.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 110 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.