Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattled northeast Taiwan at 12:37 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 4), the Central Weather Bureau reported.

The quake was centered under the Pacific Ocean 46.9 kilometers southeast of the Yilan County Government building, at a depth of 25.7 km.

The quake registered an intensity of 2 in parts of Yilan County, including Yilan City, and Hualien County on Taiwan’s 7-point scale indicating how a temblor is felt at a specific location.

No damage or casualties were immediately reported from the scene.