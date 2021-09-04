Dalian's ‘Kyoto-style promenade’ closes due to China's anti-Japan sentiment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dalian’s “Grand Tang’s Little Kyoto," a Japanese-themed commercial promenade, closed nine days after opening due to online outrage in China and accusations of “disrespecting national dignity,” reported Sina News.

According to CNA, the promenade is situated within the Golden Pebble Beach National Tourism Resort, and is Dalian city government’s cultural tourism project. The total area of the project added up to 1.1 million square meters, and cost NT$26 billion (US$94 million).

After receiving a backlash, the promenade’s management announced its closure just nine days after opening. A notice was posted at the site on Wednesday (Sept. 1), saying, “The promenade’s trial operation has ended, the company will address issues that arose during the period during closure, and make further announcements regarding the promenade’s reopening.”

Apart from Japanese-style decorations and architecture, Sina News reported that businesses on the main commercial street were required to be wholly Japanese-owned, or at least 50% Japanese-funded. The Dalian government took into consideration that Japanese investments in the city had moved into the service and information technology industries, and tried to match the trend to better develop tourism in Dalian.

However, Chinese netizens bemoaned the Port Arthur Massacre, which occurred near Dalian in 1894, and complained about the “insensitivity” of celebrating Japanese culture on the 90th anniversary of the Mukden Incident.

Some commentators, however, pointed out the hypocrisy of targeting the promenade while there are also Shanghai Disneyland, Beijing Universal Studios, and the ongoing Shanghai Summer Festival, which also draws on Japanese culture. “Are these not cultural invasions? Has everyone forgotten about the Eight Nation Alliance? The China-U.S. trade war? The Battle of Shanghai?” asked a Weibo user named “Cold branches and quiet birds.”

While China has always resented the invasions and massacres it suffered at the hands of Japan, lately, anti-Japan sentiment has been especially high. It led to actor Zhang Zhehan’s (張哲瀚) fall from fame, and is currently haunting actress Zhao Wei (趙薇), whose whereabouts have drawn worldwide concern.