Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air has suspended flights to and from Chicago and sacked a COVID-positive pilot for failing to provide correct information about his condition, reports said Saturday (Sept. 4).

The pilot, COVID Case No. 16120, formed part of a four-person cluster including his son and three other EVA pilots. As the outbreak involved breakthrough cases following vaccinations and also raised suspicions the delta variant was involved, an estimated 2,855 people at the airline and the son’s school were tested for COVID. All of them tested negative, CNA reported Saturday.

After a flight from Chicago on Aug. 26, the pilot broke rules on self-health monitoring and went out to eat with friends at a crowded place. He also filled out misleading information before flying out to Brisbane, Australia, on Aug. 30, CNA reported. As a result, an EVA disciplinary committee decided Saturday to fire him.

Since all three pilots in the cluster had flown to Chicago, EVA also announced it was temporarily halting flights to the American city. The suspension is reportedly valid until at least Sept. 18, though the airline added a resumption of passenger and cargo services would depend on the evolution of the COVID situation.