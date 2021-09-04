Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan tennis ace says health problems hurt Olympic hopes

Lu Yen-hsun appeared at fifth and final Olympics in Tokyo and said he has no regrets about retirement

By Wendy Wu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/04 16:40
Taiwan tennis star Lu Yen-hsun has called time on his career. 

Taiwan tennis star Lu Yen-hsun has called time on his career.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) — Taiwan tennis veteran Lu Yen-hsun (盧彥勳) had heart palpitations and was short of breath at the Tokyo Olympic Games, his fifth and also last time to participate at the event.

The 37-year-old Lu lost his first-round battle to German opponent Alexander Zverev, who later took the gold medal in the men's singles. Lu said that many players sent their best wishes on his retirement from the game, per CNA.

"There are no regrets, and also much less pressure," Lu commented on his retirement. He said he not been himself at the games due to a tight schedule — and his case highlights the difficulties some athletes face due to unreported health problems.

Lu took part in the French Open in June, then played Wimbledon, with the Tokyo Olympics soon after. According to CNA, Lu said three months of constant tennis had worn him down.

After three consecutive months playing tennis, Lu was suffering from the effects of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), was short of breath, coughing, and experiencing heart palpitations when he was playing the German in Tokyo.

Lu has been one of Taiwan's top professional tennis players since 2001, winning more ATP titles than any other Taiwan player. The pressure to perform, though, led to insomnia in 2012.

Athlete's health problems have come under the spotlight partly due to the experiences of American gymnastics star Simone Biles, who quit the team final at the Olympics. Research conducted by Strava and Stanford University showed that out of 131 professional athletes, one in five reported problems related to mental health, motivation, and COVID-19.

According to Athletes for Hope, 35% of elite players deal with health issues that may manifest as stress, eating disorders, burnout, or depression and anxiety. The organization has called for more attention to be paid to the mental health problems of athletes.
athlete
sports
tennis
盧彥勳
olympics
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Lu Yen-hsun (盧彥勳)
Simone Biles

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei to regain No. 1 spot in WTA doubles rankings
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei to regain No. 1 spot in WTA doubles rankings
2021/09/03 16:33
EU Athletes calls on IOC to respect right to protest during Beijing Winter Olympics
EU Athletes calls on IOC to respect right to protest during Beijing Winter Olympics
2021/08/29 17:30
Taiwan wins first medal at Tokyo Paralympics
Taiwan wins first medal at Tokyo Paralympics
2021/08/28 15:14
New Taipei to allow beach swimming, snorkeling on Aug. 24
New Taipei to allow beach swimming, snorkeling on Aug. 24
2021/08/23 16:22
Taiwan team forced to remove national flag at Le Mans race in France
Taiwan team forced to remove national flag at Le Mans race in France
2021/08/23 11:30

Updated : 2021-09-04 17:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Taiwan reports its 1st imported case of Mu COVID variant
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan