Taiwan tennis ace says health problems hurt Olympic hopes

Taiwan tennis star Lu Yen-hsun has called time on his career. Taiwan tennis star Lu Yen-hsun has called time on his career. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) — Taiwan tennis veteran Lu Yen-hsun (盧彥勳) had heart palpitations and was short of breath at the Tokyo Olympic Games, his fifth and also last time to participate at the event.

The 37-year-old Lu lost his first-round battle to German opponent Alexander Zverev, who later took the gold medal in the men's singles. Lu said that many players sent their best wishes on his retirement from the game, per CNA.

"There are no regrets, and also much less pressure," Lu commented on his retirement. He said he not been himself at the games due to a tight schedule — and his case highlights the difficulties some athletes face due to unreported health problems.

Lu took part in the French Open in June, then played Wimbledon, with the Tokyo Olympics soon after. According to CNA, Lu said three months of constant tennis had worn him down.

After three consecutive months playing tennis, Lu was suffering from the effects of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), was short of breath, coughing, and experiencing heart palpitations when he was playing the German in Tokyo.

Lu has been one of Taiwan's top professional tennis players since 2001, winning more ATP titles than any other Taiwan player. The pressure to perform, though, led to insomnia in 2012.

Athlete's health problems have come under the spotlight partly due to the experiences of American gymnastics star Simone Biles, who quit the team final at the Olympics. Research conducted by Strava and Stanford University showed that out of 131 professional athletes, one in five reported problems related to mental health, motivation, and COVID-19.

According to Athletes for Hope, 35% of elite players deal with health issues that may manifest as stress, eating disorders, burnout, or depression and anxiety. The organization has called for more attention to be paid to the mental health problems of athletes.