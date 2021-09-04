Taiwan coffee fetches impressive price at 'first international auction'

Four Taiwanese coffee retailers paid NT$14,000 a pound for Taiwan's best rated coffee at an international auction. Four Taiwanese coffee retailers paid NT$14,000 a pound for Taiwan's best rated coffee at an international auction. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan coffee was sold for the first time in the Alliance for Coffee Excellence’s (ACE) Private Collection Auction (PCA) at an impressive NT$14,000 (US$500.50) a pound, reported CNA on Friday (Sept. 3).

The coffee from Zhuo Wu Mountain Coffee Farm, produced by farmer Hsu Ting-yeh (許定燁), received a score of 89.77 from an international judging panel, and was sold at roughly NT$14,000 a pound (0.45 kilograms). The four Taiwan retailers who made the bid did so to “keep the good taste that came from Taiwan in Taiwan,” per CNA.

Hsu thanked the organizers for holding the event, saying, “This very first international auction for Taiwanese farmers has been both eye-opening and exciting,” reported the Global Coffee Report.

Liberty Times reported the high price for Zhuo Wu Mountain Coffee Farm’s coffee surprised even ACE staff, as other first-time sellers at the PCA such as those from Yemen and Hawaii only saw bids as high as NT$5,500. Usually, in ACE’s prestigious “Cup of Excellence” auctions, prices for coffees from major producers such as Brazil, Guatemala, or Honduras are considered “good” if they reach anywhere between NT$1,400 and NT$4,100.

Taiwan Coffee Laboratory’s Agriculture Researcher Neil Lin (林仁安) told Liberty Times the excellent performance of Taiwan coffee at the PCA may have stemmed from bidders’ curiosity for new products, scarcity, and their good taste and quality.

ACE, established in 2002, is a nonprofit membership organization aiming to “create a more transparent and sustainable economic future for high quality (coffee) farmers.” CNA cited the founder of Taiwan’s HWC Roasters as saying it is the most authoritative coffee competition and auction organization within the international gourmet coffee community.

This year, Taiwan submitted 19 different coffees to ACE for judgement before nine were selected for the PCA. Other notable bidders included renowned American retailer Blue Bottle Coffee, Japan’s Wataru, and Sulalat Coffee Trading from Saudi Arabia.