Taiwan's young talents set to shine at Art Taipei

Taiwan's young artists and veteran galleries are featured at Art Taipei. (Art Taipei photo) Taiwan's young artists and veteran galleries are featured at Art Taipei. (Art Taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Talented young Taiwanese artists are a major focus of this year's edition of Art Taipei, one of Asia's most important art fairs, which is set to take place at Taipei World Trade Center from Oct. 22-25.

These young, local artists are featured in an exclusive "Made In Taiwan" (MIT) section of the art far, which has been organized since 1992 by the Taiwan Art Gallery Association. Eight talents under the age of 35 will showcase their works, which look at social issues.

Taiwan Art Gallery Association Chairperson Chang Yi-chung (張逸羣), also the new chairman of the Asia Pacific Art Gallery Alliance, said Art Taipei will feature most of Taiwan's art galleries, despite the ongoing pandemic. The full lineup was released in July.

Chang said the international non-governmental organization Doctors Without Borders is taking part in the four-day art fair, as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations. He also revealed that Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), a doctor, will show up at the event.

Art Taipei will also work with 2021 Taipei Fashion Week, launching a joint project that features the nation's artists and designers. This is curated by the iconic local fashion designer Isabelle Wen (溫慶珠).

As for the MIT section, the Ministry of Culture and Art Taipei 2021 announced on Friday (Sept. 3) the young artist lineup. Selected from 68 submissions, the eight artists will exhibit both paintings and installations.

The eight artists are: Chang Nai-ren (張乃仁), Li Yi-Syuan (李怡萱), Huang Li-Ying (黃立穎), Huang Han-bo (黃翰柏), Liu Huei-jhing (劉慧中), Tsai Han-ting (蔡函庭), Jian You-Ren (簡佑任), and Su Yi-han (蘇頤涵).



Work from Li Yi-syuan. (Art Taipei photo)



Su Yi-han work. (Art Taipei photo)

Chang Yi-chung said the leading genre in the MIT section is graphic paintings rather than new media works. The galleries involved include: Mind Set Art Center, Apollo Art Gallery, Chuan Cheng Art Center, J.P Art Center, Double Square Gallery, Star Gallery, Galerie Grand Siecle, and Harvest Art Gallery.

Chang Nai-ren (張乃仁), one of the featured artists, looked at the sex industry in the capital's Wanhua District when he was a resident artist for three months.

"The more you hide it, the more it stands out," the artist said. His work looks at the topic of sex workers by showing a pair of transparent overalls and a self-designed travel magazine, with all the words inside covered up.

"You will never see Taiwan's travel magazines recommend sexual sightseeing in Ximending, even though sex workers are common in the area," Chang explained. "The words in the magazine are covered as a reflection of the idea that sex workers are told to be quiet."

When asked if he had tried on the transparent overalls, the artist laughed and said, "Yes! I felt erotic and naked." By wearing the outfit, he hopes that people can experience how it feels when a body becomes a tool for making money.

Another highlight of the art fair is three Indigenous artists — Jiang Pe-shan(蔣沛珊), Ko Ya-ting (柯雅庭), and Pan Jing ( 潘勁) — who are showcased in the Indigenous section of the art fair. For further information go to the Art Taipei website.



Chang Nai-ren. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



Chang Nai-ren's work. (Art Taipei photo)