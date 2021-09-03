Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Lithuania recalls envoy from China in dispute over Taiwan

Baltic country received widespread support from European legislators

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/03 19:52
EU envoys in China posed for a picture with Lithuanian ambassador Diana Mickeviciene (front row, center) before her departure (Twitter, TimHarrington8...

EU envoys in China posed for a picture with Lithuanian ambassador Diana Mickeviciene (front row, center) before her departure (Twitter, TimHarrington8...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania has recalled its ambassador from Beijing in the latest step over a dispute about plans for the Baltic state and Taiwan to exchange representative offices, CNA reported Friday (Sept. 3).

Taiwan announced in July that its planned office would bear the name of “Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania,” the first in Europe to include the name of the country. The move infuriated China, which first recalled its envoy from Vilnius and then demanded Lithuania follow suit.

On Friday, the Baltic country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it was recalling Diana Mickeviciene from Beijing “for consultations.” However, its embassy would continue to function as before, news site Delfi reported. Before she left China, the envoys of the other European Union nations posed for a group picture.

Chinese bullying of Lithuania provoked expressions of support for the Baltic nation across Europe, with members of the European Parliament and of national legislatures calling for more courage and for stronger vocal support of Vilnius.
Lithuania
Taiwan-Lithuania relations
Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania

RELATED ARTICLES

Lithuanian art, cultural events suspended in China amid tension
Lithuanian art, cultural events suspended in China amid tension
2021/09/03 11:25
Former NATO chief writes letter to Lithuania backing ties with Taiwan
Former NATO chief writes letter to Lithuania backing ties with Taiwan
2021/09/01 17:29
14 EU, US foreign affairs leaders back Lithuania against Chinese bullying
14 EU, US foreign affairs leaders back Lithuania against Chinese bullying
2021/08/28 10:31
Formosa Club writes letter to EU, NATO backing Lithuania
Formosa Club writes letter to EU, NATO backing Lithuania
2021/08/26 18:27
Foreign minister's appeal for Taiwan's participation in UN published by Lithuanian media
Foreign minister's appeal for Taiwan's participation in UN published by Lithuanian media
2021/08/24 18:14

Updated : 2021-09-03 20:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed