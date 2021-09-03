Lithuania recalls envoy from China in dispute over Taiwan

EU envoys in China posed for a picture with Lithuanian ambassador Diana Mickeviciene (front row, center) before her departure (Twitter, TimHarrington8... EU envoys in China posed for a picture with Lithuanian ambassador Diana Mickeviciene (front row, center) before her departure (Twitter, TimHarrington8 photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania has recalled its ambassador from Beijing in the latest step over a dispute about plans for the Baltic state and Taiwan to exchange representative offices, CNA reported Friday (Sept. 3).

Taiwan announced in July that its planned office would bear the name of “Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania,” the first in Europe to include the name of the country. The move infuriated China, which first recalled its envoy from Vilnius and then demanded Lithuania follow suit.

On Friday, the Baltic country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it was recalling Diana Mickeviciene from Beijing “for consultations.” However, its embassy would continue to function as before, news site Delfi reported. Before she left China, the envoys of the other European Union nations posed for a group picture.

Chinese bullying of Lithuania provoked expressions of support for the Baltic nation across Europe, with members of the European Parliament and of national legislatures calling for more courage and for stronger vocal support of Vilnius.