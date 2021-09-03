Alexa
Taiwan’s Asus brings OLED to its new creator laptops

New laptops include some with the first 16-inch 4K OLED HDR screens

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/03 17:25
Asus OLED notebook. (Asus image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus has announced that all of its new creator laptops will come with OLED displays.

OLED screens provide deeper black levels, improved contrast, and faster responsiveness compared to traditional LCD displays, according to Engadget. OLED notebooks have been on the market for several years, but they were usually seen in more expensive models.

Asus is now bringing OLED to its mid-range notebooks like the VivoBook Pro 14 and 16 as well. The Taiwan company is also releasing the first 16-inch 4K OLED HDR screens for several devices: the Studiobook Pro 16, Studiobook 16, and the Vivobook Pro 16.

The StudioBook Pro 16 OLED will be powered by third-generation Intel Xeon processors, H-series Ryzen 5000 chips, and NVIDIA’s RTX A2000 and A5000 GPUs. The Studiobook 16 OLED comes with similar Ryzen processors, Intel Core i7 chips and either RTX 3070 or 3060 GPUs.

Both Asus laptops come with the Asus Dial, a physical wheel to the left side of the keyboard deck, according to The Verge. This allows users to adjust certain settings in Adobe apps like After Effects, Photoshop, and Premier Pro.

The company also announced the ZenBook 14 OLED and the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED. The VivoBook series also comes with OLED screens for its 14-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch models.

The new OLED notebooks are expected to be available in North America in the fourth quarter, Engadget said, with the possible exception of the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, which may only be released in Canada initially.
