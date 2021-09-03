Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak

Crowds will be limited to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors, while hospitals will only allow one visitor per patient

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/03 17:58
(Taoyuan Department of Environmental Protection photo)

(Taoyuan Department of Environmental Protection photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to news of a suspected delta variant cluster infection involving pilots, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that Level 2 restrictions in Taoyuan will be immediately tightened until Sept. 9.

During a press conference Friday afternoon (Sept. 3), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced the details of a new cluster infection involving EVA Air pilots. One of the pilots (case No. 16,120) has transmitted the virus to his son (case No. 16,122), prompting Taoyuan authorities to shut down his high school and isolate and test all 2,154 teachers and students.

Suspecting that the new cluster infection was caused by the delta variant and amid increased imported delta cases, Chen announced strengthened Level 2 measures in Taoyuan in effect until Sept. 9. Residents of the city are requested to heed the following new guidelines:

  1. The upper limit for gatherings is 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. If organizers wish to exceed the limit, they must contact the Taoyuan City Government for approval in advance.
  2. Crowd controls in stores and supermarkets must be enhanced.
  3. Hospitals and long-term care facilities are to be closed to visitors, with a few exceptions. Only one person at a time is allowed to accompany a patient or resident.

Chen said that in addition to the above measures, the public is also asked to continue to implement the existing Level 2 alert measures and work with the government to safeguard the community's line of defense.
Delta variant
Delta coronavirus variant
Delta cluster infection
cluster infection
cluster infections
breakthrough infection
Level 2 restrictions
Level 2 alert

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with Sputnik V
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with Sputnik V
2021/09/02 15:50
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
2021/09/01 18:23
Taiwan gifts Philippines 200 oxygen concentrators to provide COVID relief
Taiwan gifts Philippines 200 oxygen concentrators to provide COVID relief
2021/09/01 14:43
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
2021/08/30 18:50
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
2021/08/30 10:57

Updated : 2021-09-03 18:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed