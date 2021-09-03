Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to news of a suspected delta variant cluster infection involving pilots, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that Level 2 restrictions in Taoyuan will be immediately tightened until Sept. 9.

During a press conference Friday afternoon (Sept. 3), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced the details of a new cluster infection involving EVA Air pilots. One of the pilots (case No. 16,120) has transmitted the virus to his son (case No. 16,122), prompting Taoyuan authorities to shut down his high school and isolate and test all 2,154 teachers and students.

Suspecting that the new cluster infection was caused by the delta variant and amid increased imported delta cases, Chen announced strengthened Level 2 measures in Taoyuan in effect until Sept. 9. Residents of the city are requested to heed the following new guidelines:

The upper limit for gatherings is 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. If organizers wish to exceed the limit, they must contact the Taoyuan City Government for approval in advance. Crowd controls in stores and supermarkets must be enhanced. Hospitals and long-term care facilities are to be closed to visitors, with a few exceptions. Only one person at a time is allowed to accompany a patient or resident.

Chen said that in addition to the above measures, the public is also asked to continue to implement the existing Level 2 alert measures and work with the government to safeguard the community's line of defense.