Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to keep nightlife shut until vaccination coverage reaches 60%

Nightlife venue protesters in Taichung call for reopening rather than aid measures to help survive pandemic

  424
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/03 17:17
A police inspection of a club in Miaoli County before the May shutdown. 

A police inspection of a club in Miaoli County before the May shutdown.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nightlife venues across the country can only reopen once vaccine coverage reaches 60% for one shot, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Friday (Sept. 3).

According to official data, by Thursday (Sept. 2), 11 million vaccine doses had been administered, reaching a coverage of 42.82% for one shot, CNA reported. The CECC raised the nation’s COVID-19 alert to Level 3 in mid-May as hundreds of new local infections emerged per day.

As the numbers dwindled, Level 2 returned on July 27. Restaurants were allowed to host indoor diners, while amusement parks, museums and movie theaters reopened for business — but nightlife venues were ordered to stay closed.

The closures hit a wide range of businesses, from nightclubs and pubs to karaoke parlors, dance halls and hostess bars. A number of operators in Taichung staged a protest Friday demanding a quick reopening, describing it as more helpful than government subsidies.

The protesters promised they would maintain basic COVID prevention rules, such as measuring the temperatures of guests and staff, imposing social distancing and regularly disinfecting their premises. Personnel would also take quick PCR tests every three days, the club operators told reporters.

Central and local government officials have said that as there were still new local infections each day, it would be wiser to wait and observe how the COVID situation developed before opening up.
nightlife
nightclubs
entertainment facilities
KTV bars
hostess clubs
CECC
vaccination coverage

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese woman contracts COVID despite 3 jabs of China's ZF2001 vaccine
Taiwanese woman contracts COVID despite 3 jabs of China's ZF2001 vaccine
2021/08/30 10:28
30,000 Moderna doses donated by Czech Republic arrive in Taiwan
30,000 Moderna doses donated by Czech Republic arrive in Taiwan
2021/08/29 20:43
Nearly 2 million Taiwanese apply for BNT vaccine in three hours
Nearly 2 million Taiwanese apply for BNT vaccine in three hours
2021/08/29 15:39
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
2021/08/29 14:33
Taiwan will not export Medigen vaccine for now
Taiwan will not export Medigen vaccine for now
2021/08/28 16:03

Updated : 2021-09-03 20:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed