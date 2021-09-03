Alexa
China's foreign ministry accidentally tweets map labeling Taiwan as separate country

Map also designated disputed areas claimed by China as Indian territory

  212
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/03 17:10
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson tweets world map designating Taiwan as separate country. (Facebook, Li Cheng-hao photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) is taking some heat after he accidentally tweeted a world map that showed Taiwan as a separate country and labeled disputed areas claimed by China as Indian territories.

While responding to accusations that Beijing is a major contributor to global pollution, Zhao on Thursday (Sept. 2) posted a map of the annual change in forest area on Twitter that did not include Taiwan as a part of China. Additionally, areas including the southern part of Tibet, Aksai Chin, and parts of Kashmir were also labeled as Indian territories, Liberty Times reported.

Many netizens including Taiwanese political commentator Li Cheng-hao (李正皓) caught hold of this blunder and were quick to point it out on social media. "Zhao Lijian is finished," Li said in a Facebook post.

“Not long after Xi Jinping finished talking about the principle of ‘not giving up an inch of land,’ Zhao immediately ceded so much, his future is really bleak,” the commentator said.

Li also noted that the source of the map was an Indian creator, @Geo.Dwaja. “It can be quickly discovered that the source of this picture is from an Indian Twitter account, but (Zhao) may be accustomed to using pirated copies, and he did not intend to check the source or respect intellectual property rights, so he fell for this trick,” Li said.

The map has now been deleted from Zhao’s Twitter account.
