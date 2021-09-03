Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei to regain No. 1 spot in WTA doubles rankings

Taiwan tennis player Hsieh Su-wei to regain No. 1 spot in WTA doubles rankings after U.S. Open. (WTA screenshot) Taiwan tennis player Hsieh Su-wei to regain No. 1 spot in WTA doubles rankings after U.S. Open. (WTA screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) will reclaim the WTA World No. 1 ranking on Sept. 13 after the US Open closes, per Liberty Times.

Hsieh first claimed the top spot in the WTA Rankings for doubles in 2014. She then reclaimed the position in March 2020.

She held the No.1 spot for 31 consecutive weeks before being replaced on Feb. 22 this year (2021) by Aryna Sabalenka. Hsieh once again retook first place in April, but for just three weeks.

This year, Hsieh has teamed up with the Belgian, Elise Mertens, to win her third Wimbledon title in July. The duo earned their first major title and are top seeds at the U.S. Open.

They went through in the first round, winning by two straight sets at Flushing Meadows Park. It took them just 43 minutes to win the match.

In contrast, the Czech women's doubles team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, who won the French Open, suffered a bad defeat in their opening match.

This enabled Hsieh, currently ranked second place in WTA doubles, to regain the top spot in the doubles rankings after the final Grand Slam tournament of this year. Hsieh has gained 7,995 rankings points so far, with more than half of the points coming from her titles at 2019 Wimbledon, 2019 Madrid, 2020 Doha, 2020 Rome, 2020 Dubai and 2020 Brisbane.