Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei to regain No. 1 spot in WTA doubles rankings

Hsieh and partner Elise Mertens cleared first hurdle at US Open with easy 1st round victory

By Chang ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/03 16:33
Taiwan tennis player Hsieh Su-wei to regain No. 1 spot in WTA doubles rankings after U.S. Open. (WTA screenshot) 

Taiwan tennis player Hsieh Su-wei to regain No. 1 spot in WTA doubles rankings after U.S. Open. (WTA screenshot) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) will reclaim the WTA World No. 1 ranking on Sept. 13 after the US Open closes, per Liberty Times.

Hsieh first claimed the top spot in the WTA Rankings for doubles in 2014. She then reclaimed the position in March 2020.

She held the No.1 spot for 31 consecutive weeks before being replaced on Feb. 22 this year (2021) by Aryna Sabalenka. Hsieh once again retook first place in April, but for just three weeks.

This year, Hsieh has teamed up with the Belgian, Elise Mertens, to win her third Wimbledon title in July. The duo earned their first major title and are top seeds at the U.S. Open.

They went through in the first round, winning by two straight sets at Flushing Meadows Park. It took them just 43 minutes to win the match.

In contrast, the Czech women's doubles team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, who won the French Open, suffered a bad defeat in their opening match.

This enabled Hsieh, currently ranked second place in WTA doubles, to regain the top spot in the doubles rankings after the final Grand Slam tournament of this year. Hsieh has gained 7,995 rankings points so far, with more than half of the points coming from her titles at 2019 Wimbledon, 2019 Madrid, 2020 Doha, 2020 Rome, 2020 Dubai and 2020 Brisbane.
Hsieh Su-wei
WTA doubles rankings
WTA
U.S. Open
tennis

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan wins first medal at Tokyo Paralympics
Taiwan wins first medal at Tokyo Paralympics
2021/08/28 15:14
Taiwan-based TV commentator ‘Snakeman’ still ping-ponging
Taiwan-based TV commentator ‘Snakeman’ still ping-ponging
2021/08/07 17:42
Last gasp loss sees Lin Yun-ju return to Taiwan without singles medal
Last gasp loss sees Lin Yun-ju return to Taiwan without singles medal
2021/07/30 20:35
Taiwanese table tennis team wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwanese table tennis team wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics
2021/07/26 21:33
Glittering gold distracts from Tokyo woes
Glittering gold distracts from Tokyo woes
2021/07/24 15:35

Updated : 2021-09-03 18:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming