New Taiwan Railways bento meals celebrate restart of cruise tours

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) on Friday (Sept. 3) rolled out six limited-edition bento meals to coincide with its resumption of the well-received rail cruises.

The new flavors of the signature TRA bento products feature chicken thighs cooked with sesame oil, fried, or roasted, and braised pork, along with a variety of in-season vegetables. The meals, prepared by the six railway restaurants across the country, are only available on cruise trains.

Marketed as “tours where trains wait for passengers,” the excursions this year begin with outings to Hualien in eastern Taiwan for a visit to see daylilies or the East Rift Valley. Round-the-island travel is also available during the upcoming long holidays, the Moon Festival and Double Ten Day.

The service is unique in that it offers transport, food, and accommodation to passengers who want to relax and not design their own itineraries. For each theme tour, they can choose between two to three itineraries, thereby customizing the travel experience.

Cruise travel has seen an average ridership of 6,000 annually since its launch in 2011, according to TRA. More information can be found on the EZ Travel website.



(TRA photos)