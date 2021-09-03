Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

New Taiwan Railways bento meals celebrate restart of cruise tours

Limited edition delicacies launched on first day of revived rail cruise travel

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/03 15:21
New TRA bento meals. (TRA website photos) 

New TRA bento meals. (TRA website photos) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) on Friday (Sept. 3) rolled out six limited-edition bento meals to coincide with its resumption of the well-received rail cruises.

The new flavors of the signature TRA bento products feature chicken thighs cooked with sesame oil, fried, or roasted, and braised pork, along with a variety of in-season vegetables. The meals, prepared by the six railway restaurants across the country, are only available on cruise trains.

Marketed as “tours where trains wait for passengers,” the excursions this year begin with outings to Hualien in eastern Taiwan for a visit to see daylilies or the East Rift Valley. Round-the-island travel is also available during the upcoming long holidays, the Moon Festival and Double Ten Day.

The service is unique in that it offers transport, food, and accommodation to passengers who want to relax and not design their own itineraries. For each theme tour, they can choose between two to three itineraries, thereby customizing the travel experience.

Cruise travel has seen an average ridership of 6,000 annually since its launch in 2011, according to TRA. More information can be found on the EZ Travel website.

New Taiwan Railways bento meals celebrate restart of cruise tours

New Taiwan Railways bento meals celebrate restart of cruise tours
(TRA photos)
rail
rail cruise tours
Taiwan Railways Administration
bento
TRA
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
2021/09/02 23:56
New AIT director makes rounds in Taiwan
New AIT director makes rounds in Taiwan
2021/09/02 18:30
Construction of Taiwan's first domestically produced submarine to begin in November
Construction of Taiwan's first domestically produced submarine to begin in November
2021/09/02 17:40
Taiwan Can Help (with climate change)
Taiwan Can Help (with climate change)
2021/09/02 17:22
Traditional Taiwanese Indigenous music featured in multinational song
Traditional Taiwanese Indigenous music featured in multinational song
2021/09/02 16:40

Updated : 2021-09-03 16:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming