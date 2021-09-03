Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taipei Animal Shelter rebuilding plans halted, new location discussed

Frequent changes in rebuilding plans have led to criticism of Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/03 15:13
Taipei City councilors are criticizing Mayor Ko Wen-je for postponing reconstruction of Taipei's animal shelter.

Taipei City councilors are criticizing Mayor Ko Wen-je for postponing reconstruction of Taipei's animal shelter. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At the “Taipei Animal Protection Month” press conference on Thursday (Sept. 2), Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) addressed rumors that Taipei Animal Shelter’s new location will be near Taipei Zoo, adding a location had not been selected yet, reported UDN.

The rumor raised concerns about the safety of zoo animals and zoonoses, or diseases that can be transmitted to humans from animals. There have also been mutterings of budget increases and the eventual postponement of reconstruction plans for the new animal shelter, which has caused growing controversy.

Huang attended the Taipei Animal Protection Month press conference to promote animal protection awareness and the idea of an “animal-friendly city.” She said while it was true the Taipei City Government is considering a location near Taipei Zoo, there are two or three other options that will be presented to experts, and the decision should not affect zoo animals.

On Aug. 21, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) criticized quarantine officers for putting down 154 smuggled cats and said “a country that mistreats animals cannot call itself progressive.” In response, Taipei City Councilor Meredith Huang (黃郁芬) said that earlier this year in May, the Taipei government tried to cut the new shelter’s space by 700 ping (2314.2 square meters) to appease Ko, for fear of being reprimanded due to the increasing budget.

Two days later, Ko announced at a press conference the decision to postpone all plans for the rebuilding of the shelter. He also blamed the central government’s “unbalanced policies” for causing the price of construction materials to soar.

He responded to accusations of exploiting the popularity surrounding animal protection issues by saying, “I have found a pattern that whenever President Tsai posts on Facebook in the middle of the night, I can expect media to launch planned, organized attacks on me.”
animal shelter
animal rights
Taipei Zoo
Taipei Animal Shelter
Ko Wen-je
Huang Shan-shan

RELATED ARTICLES

New AIT director makes rounds in Taiwan
New AIT director makes rounds in Taiwan
2021/09/02 18:30
Taipei Zoo holds vote for baby tapir name, welcomes flamingo eggs
Taipei Zoo holds vote for baby tapir name, welcomes flamingo eggs
2021/09/01 15:26
AIT director discusses US-Taiwan cooperation with Taipei mayor
AIT director discusses US-Taiwan cooperation with Taipei mayor
2021/08/31 12:30
Taipei's Maokong Gondola to undergo cable replacement until December
Taipei's Maokong Gondola to undergo cable replacement until December
2021/08/23 10:41
Taiwan animal rights groups condemn killing of 154 cats by government agency
Taiwan animal rights groups condemn killing of 154 cats by government agency
2021/08/22 09:58

Updated : 2021-09-03 16:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming