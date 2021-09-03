Raffles Financial Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Market

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - 3 September 2021 - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTCQX: RAFFF) is pleased to announce that the Company's quotation on the from the Pink® market has been upgraded to the OTCQX® Best Market, and its common shares will begin trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market (the " OTCQX ") under the ticker symbol "RAFFF".

"The trading of RAFFF on the OTCQX now provides global investors the ease and convenience to tap into SE Asia's US$ 1 billion financial advisory market with Raffles Financial. We invite investors to grow and expand with us in the world's fastest growing economy of Indo-Pacific," says Dr Charlie In, Chairman/CEO of Raffles Financial Group Limited.

The Company is extremely pleased to have qualified for the OTCQX where companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. The OTCQX market includes both multinational companies seeking access to U.S. investors and domestic growth companies. To be traded on this tier, companies must undergo a qualitative review by OTC Markets Group.

There will be no change to Raffles Canadian listing as the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol " RICH".

About Raffles Financial Group Limited

Raffles Financial Private Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raffles Financial Group Limited) is an exempt corporate finance advisory firm, registered with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which provides public listing advisory and arrangement services. RFP serves as advisor for family trusts, family offices and investment funds.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.