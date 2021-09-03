Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan Central Bank governor receives A- rating

Lower ranking follows two years in Global Finance's A category

  160
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/03 14:47
Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long receives an "A-" grade from Global Finance. 

Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long receives an "A-" grade from Global Finance.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) has received an “A-" rating from Global Finance magazine, ending up in the same category as United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, reports said Friday (Sept. 3).

Yang was unable to stay in the top A category, which is where he featured for the previous two years, CNA reported. The magazine said it graded central bankers from A to F based on their performance on inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management, with subjective criteria also applying.

The latest Global Finance report cards attributed an A to 10 central bankers, including Christine Lagarde of the European Union and China’s Yi Gang. The A- designation was awarded to 11 bankers, with Yang and Powell sharing the list with colleagues from countries including Paraguay, Malaysia, New Zealand and Israel.

Yang’s predecessor, Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南), was listed in Global Finance’s top tier a total of 14 times between 2000 and 2017.
Yang Chin-long
Central Bank
Central Bank governor
Global Finance
central banker report card
Perng Fai-nan

RELATED ARTICLES

US Treasury keeps close eye on Taiwan for its currency manipulator behavior
US Treasury keeps close eye on Taiwan for its currency manipulator behavior
2021/08/25 14:46
Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves saw a drop in July
Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves saw a drop in July
2021/08/06 14:31
Taiwan Central Bank cautions against inflation
Taiwan Central Bank cautions against inflation
2021/07/30 17:55
Taiwan's Central Bank doubles COVID relief loan ceiling for small businesses
Taiwan's Central Bank doubles COVID relief loan ceiling for small businesses
2021/06/24 18:00
Taiwan Central Bank's 'govcoin' not ready for rollout yet
Taiwan Central Bank's 'govcoin' not ready for rollout yet
2021/06/18 16:29

Updated : 2021-09-03 16:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming