Taiwan Central Bank governor receives A- rating

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) has received an “A-" rating from Global Finance magazine, ending up in the same category as United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, reports said Friday (Sept. 3).

Yang was unable to stay in the top A category, which is where he featured for the previous two years, CNA reported. The magazine said it graded central bankers from A to F based on their performance on inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management, with subjective criteria also applying.

The latest Global Finance report cards attributed an A to 10 central bankers, including Christine Lagarde of the European Union and China’s Yi Gang. The A- designation was awarded to 11 bankers, with Yang and Powell sharing the list with colleagues from countries including Paraguay, Malaysia, New Zealand and Israel.

Yang’s predecessor, Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南), was listed in Global Finance’s top tier a total of 14 times between 2000 and 2017.