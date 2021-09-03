Alexa
Taiwan's M109A6 Paladin howitzers to arrive 2023

Biden administration agreed to sell 40 of the self-propelled howitzers to Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/03 13:44
The first eight of 40 Paladin howitzers from the U.S. should arrive in 2023. (CNA, Army mil photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first of 40 M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers the United States agreed to sell to Taiwan will arrive in 2023, reports said Friday (Sept. 3).

According to budget documents the Ministry of National Defense submitted to the Legislative Yuan this week, the first eight howitzers were scheduled for delivery in 2023, with 16 in 2024 and the last 16 in 2025, CNA reported. The weapons formed part of the first arms package for Taiwan to be approved by the Biden administration since Joe Biden assumed power in January.

The Paladins can hit targets 30 kilometers away, and they can fire eight projectiles within a minute. The A6 version improves on the 200 A2/A5 howitzers the Taiwan military has been using, according to experts.

A key advantage for the new howitzers is that it only takes one minute to prepare to fire. This means the weapons can be quickly repositioned after each use to hit a different target.
Ministry of National Defense
defense budget
arms deal

