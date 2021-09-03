Taiwan to construct new training facilities simulating combat conditions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In order to better prepare reserve officers and soldiers for the battlefield, the army is planning to construct five combat training facilities and confidence obstacle courses.

According to the Ministry of National Defense's 2022 budget report, Army Command will allot NT$1.6 billion (US$57.77 million) to carry out the project from 2022-2027.

The Army said that it will build combat training facilities at five bases of the Army's Sixth, Eighth, and 10th Corps. This will be done in order to strengthen soldiers’ abilities to handle stress in the midst of battle and provide training as a research reference to achieve combat goals, Liberty Times reported.

According to military sources, the training facilities enable soldiers to experience mock gas attacks, nighttime combat, and urban warfare, while also exposing them to smoke, the smell of rotting corpses, and the sounds of gun and cannon fire. Meanwhile, the Army will allocate a budget of NT$284 million (US$10.25 million) to construct confidence obstacle courses from 2022-2026.

These assault courses will psychologically prepare Military Academy cadets, enlisted officers, and soldiers for combat and accustom them to operating in high and low areas, according to the budget report. Some obstacles will include elevated single-plank bridges and climbing walls, which will cultivate positive attitudes, build confidence, and increase team cohesion.

The Army will establish these obstacle courses at the Military Academy and four other bases belonging to the 153rd Brigade of the Sixth Corps, the 203rd Brigade of the Eighth Corps, the 101st Brigade of the Tenth Corps, and the 104th reserve brigade. Both the Army’s Northern Joint Testing Center Hsinchu and the Southern Joint Testing Center in Tainan already have a combat training facility and confidence obstacle course.