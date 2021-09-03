Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan

Elderly woman hops back on scooter after flying head over heels during collision

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/03 14:00
Moments after elderly woman was struck by scooter. (YouTube, 啃草的獅子 screenshot)

Moments after elderly woman was struck by scooter. (YouTube, 啃草的獅子 screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Wednesday (Sept. 1) showing an elderly woman hopping back on her scooter moments after being involved in a dramatic traffic accident in western Taiwan.

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning (Sept. 1), a 69-year-old farm worker surnamed Li (李) prepared to make a left turn in the middle of a road in Yunlin County's Huwei Township, reported SET News. Li waited for one scooter to pass and then decided to move forward without checking for oncoming traffic to her right.

Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Lin's scooter collides with Li's scooter. (YouTube, 啃草的獅子 screenshot)

Almost instantly, a 19-year-old woman surnamed Lin (林) hit the front wheel of Li's scooter. Li was sent spinning in the air before landing on her back.

Lin's scooter continued to hurtle forward before she fell onto the pavement. Li lay on her back with her arms outstretched as if she was still riding her scooter for a few seconds before she slowly stood up.

Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Li falls to the ground after impact, Lin starts to fall forward. (YouTube, 啃草的獅子 screenshot)

Lin rushed to check on Li and asked her if she had suffered any injuries, but the elderly woman said she was OK.

With a noticeable limp, Li started to lift up her scooter and Lin offered to help, but Li finished the task on her own. A bystander who witnessed the accident called on the women to stay put as he called the police.

Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Li gathers scattered items while disregarding traffic. (YouTube, 啃草的獅子 screenshot)

Lin also advised the woman to wait where she was. A man filming the incident exhorted the women to wait for the police to arrive, but only Lin appeared to be paying attention as Li picked up her hat and all the items that had flown off her scooter, completely ignoring oncoming traffic throughout the process.

Glancing briefly at oncoming vehicles for the first time, Li waited for a truck to roar by before starting to move off. Two men at the scene ran forward and shouted at Li to wait for the police to arrive, but she ignored them as she sped down the middle of two opposing lanes of traffic.

Video shows grandma brush off crash in western Taiwan
Li leaves the scene of the accident. (YouTube, 啃草的獅子 screenshot)

Huang Chun-jung (黃春榮), captain of the Huwei Police Station, told the news site that Lin had multiple abrasions on her legs. After the accident officers were able to track down Li, who reported that her thigh was in pain and that she had a swelling on her head.

Li claimed that she left in a hurry because she had left an irrigation canal sluice open and worried that if she did not close it, the field would become flooded and damage crops. In addition, she claimed that she was unfamiliar with the regulation that motorists must not leave the scene of an accident before the police arrive.
scooter accident
scooter crash
scooter driver
scooter rider
traffic accident
traffic accidents
traffic chaos
road accident

RELATED ARTICLES

Family of woman killed by reckless driving in central Taiwan hopes for justice
Family of woman killed by reckless driving in central Taiwan hopes for justice
2021/08/30 18:15
Video shows pair narrowly escape injury from flying tire in southern Taiwan
Video shows pair narrowly escape injury from flying tire in southern Taiwan
2021/08/30 13:18
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
2021/08/11 15:45
Apple Maps launches road condition reporting system in Taiwan
Apple Maps launches road condition reporting system in Taiwan
2021/07/13 18:32
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
Salvadoran woman killed by cement mixer on Tainan street
2021/05/11 13:21

Updated : 2021-09-03 14:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming