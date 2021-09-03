Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors

There are no Kentucky Fried Chicken outlets in Ximending for 1st time in 36 years

  133
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/03 11:50
KFC Taipei Emei branch. (Facebook, Zhang Zhe-sheng photo)

KFC Taipei Emei branch. (Facebook, Zhang Zhe-sheng photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — High rents and the impact of the pandemic have forced KFC to shut down its last storefront in Taipei's Ximending, marking the first time in four decades that the fast-food chain has not had a presence in the once-bustling shopping district.

As the coronavirus continues to take its toll on businesses in the area, the Emei Street branch of KFC recently announced that it would close its doors for good on Tuesday (Aug. 31). KFC shuttered its other outlet in Ximending, which was located on Chengdu Road, in May of last year.

The closure of KFC Taipei Emei signifies the first time in 36 years that the fried chicken chain has not had a location in Ximending. According to historian Zhang Zhe-sheng (張哲生), KFC's first branch in Taiwan was set up on Wuchang Street in Ximending, across the street from Lux Cinema, on April 16, 1985.

Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
KFC Taipei Emei. (Google Maps image)

The Emei branch reportedly closed because the lease on the property had expired and the company opted not to renew it. Netizens were sad to see the eatery go:

"Ximending... The rent must be explosively expensive."

"Now Xinmending is only left with McDonald's, TKK Fried Chicken."

"Ximending is so miserable, one business is disappearing after another."

"Now that everybody is playing with delivery, the cost of running a physical store is too high."

"Crying. I loved to go there to eat egg tarts."

"I thought it would never go under. It had been open for a super long time."

"A former sacred place to use the bathroom."

Last KFC in Taipei's Ximending closes its doors
Notice of Taipei KFC Emei branch's closure. (Facebook, Zhang Zhe-sheng photo)
KFC
Ximending
pandemic
fast food
Kentucky Fried Chicken

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan gifts Philippines 200 oxygen concentrators to provide COVID relief
Taiwan gifts Philippines 200 oxygen concentrators to provide COVID relief
2021/09/01 14:43
Number of French COVID-19 intensive care patients drops
Number of French COVID-19 intensive care patients drops
2021/08/30 03:00
Taiwan foreign ministry mum on vaccine exports to diplomatic ally Belize
Taiwan foreign ministry mum on vaccine exports to diplomatic ally Belize
2021/08/29 13:36
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
2021/08/28 13:44
Taiwan’s nasal spray vaccine against COVID shows promise in animal trials
Taiwan’s nasal spray vaccine against COVID shows promise in animal trials
2021/08/26 10:05

Updated : 2021-09-03 12:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming