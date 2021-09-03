Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports its 1st imported breakthrough case of Mu COVID variant

Taiwanese woman diagnosed with Mu variant had been fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/03 10:53
Philip Lo. (CECC photo)

Philip Lo. (CECC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Sept. 2) announced Taiwan's first confirmed case of the Mu variant of COVID-19, a Taiwanese woman who had been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine in the U.S.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday (Aug. 30) added the Mu variant (B.1.621), which has been detected in 39 countries, to its variants of interest (VOI) watchlist. At a press conference on Thursday, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, announced that an imported COVID case had been found to be infected with the strain, which originated in Columbia.

Lo pointed out the variant appears to have multiple mutations in its gene sequence that may enable it to escape vaccine-induced immunity. He said that further observation is needed to determine whether the variant has developed a resistance to vaccines.

Lo explained that Taiwan's first case of the Mu variant, case No. 15,858, was originally diagnosed with COVID-19 on Aug. 13. According to Lo, the infected person is a Taiwanese woman in her 60s who had returned from the U.S. in early August.

She had received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the U.S. on July 26. When she returned to Taiwan on Aug. 3, she did not report any symptoms, but a test administered at the airport revealed that she was positive for COVID, with a Ct value of 29.

When the CECC scientists carried out genetic sequencing on the virus, they found it was the variant that started in Colombia, but at the time the WHO had not yet given it a designation based on the Greek alphabet. A retrospective investigation carried out this week confirmed that it was what is now known as the Mu variant.

The woman has since recovered and been released from quarantine. Research by the WHO has found that of the 39 countries reporting cases of the Mu variant, the U.S. has the most at 2,065.
Mu variant
Mu
Covid variants
Covid case
Covid infection
COVID-19 variant
COVID-19 case
breakthrough case
breakthrough infection
Pfizer vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with Sputnik V
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with Sputnik V
2021/09/02 15:50
932,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Taiwan
932,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Taiwan
2021/09/02 09:50
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
2021/09/01 18:23
Long-awaited Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to arrive in Taiwan tonight
Long-awaited Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to arrive in Taiwan tonight
2021/09/01 11:06
1st batch of Pfizer-BioNTech doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
1st batch of Pfizer-BioNTech doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
2021/08/31 17:34

Updated : 2021-09-03 11:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle
Video shows Taiwanese man ride jet-powered bicycle