US House Armed Services Committee approves National Defense Authorization Act

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on Thursday (Sept. 2) passed the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes provisions supporting the enhancement of Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities and condemning China’s intimidation of Taiwan.

After lengthy deliberation, the committee approved the bill with 57 votes in favor and two opposed, CNA reported.

The bill pointed out that China has become increasingly belligerent towards Taiwan, making a peaceful resolution on the democratic nation’s future difficult. As such, the bill supports continued U.S. assistance to help Taiwan maintain the ability to resist force or other forms of coercion that endanger the security of Taiwanese or their social and economic systems.

The bill also calls on the U.S. to conduct military training and exercises with Taiwan to ensure officials from both sides interact at the strategic, policy, and functional levels to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation and improve interoperability between the two militaries.

The bill will now be sent to the House and Senate for a vote. It must be passed by both chambers before being sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The Senate Armed Services Committee passed the Senate version of the NDAA in July.