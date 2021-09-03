Alexa
Award-winning Taiwanese illustrator to make solo debut in Italy

40 of Page Tsou's works to be featured for first time at two Milan venues

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/03 11:28
"Dancing Feather" series of illustrations featured at exhibition. (Ministry of Culture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Page Tsou's (鄒駿昇) first-ever solo show in Italy will feature one new work and three series of illustrations.

The award-winning Taiwanese illustrator's exhibition will kick off in Milan on Sunday (Sept. 5). As a part of Milan Design Week, the Taipei-based artist's inaugural solo exhibition in Italy, titled "Onirismi," will include 40 signature works in seven categories based on the structure of an opera piece: Preludio, overture, duetto, aria, intermezzo, finale, and epilogue.

The 40 centerpieces include series illustrations from "The And," "Dancing Feather," and a collaboration project with Taipei Fine Arts Museum, "The Gift," as well as one new work.

The artist was the curator of the International Design Exhibition in Taipei in 2016 and the founder of the Auspicious design studio. Additionally, he was the first Taiwanese to take home the Global Illustration Award hosted by the Bologna Children's Book Fair and Fundación SM.

After being showcased at BASE Milano from Sept. 5 to 12, the show will be moved to We Library for 30 days until Oct. 13.
