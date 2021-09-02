Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Dresden Green Vault jewel heist: Prosecutors charge 6 men

By Deutsche Welle
2021/09/02 12:32
Thieves had broken into the Green Vault museum in the early hours of November 25, 2019

Thieves had broken into the Green Vault museum in the early hours of November 25, 2019

German prosecutors said Thursday they charged six men over the 2019 Dresden museum heist.

Armed men had broken into the Green Vault museum and snatched 21 pieces of jewelry encrusted with more than 4,300 diamonds.

Prosecutors said the insured value of the pieces reached €113.8 million ($135 million) — in what has been labeled as the biggest heist in modern German history.

What we know about the suspects

Prosecutors accuse the six German nationals, aged between 22 and 27 years old, of aggravated gang robbery and aggravated arson.

Two of the suspects had already been convicted for stealing a 100-kilogram (220-pound) gold coin from Berlin's Bode Museum in 2017 — another robbery that shook up Germany.

Prosecutors did not name the suspects. But police had said, during their manhunt, that the suspects were members of the so-called "Remmo clan," a family of Arab origin who are notorious for ties to organized crime.

The break-in

The suspects were allegedly armed with a loaded revolver and an automatic loading gun with a silencer when they broke into one of the world's oldest museums in the early hours of November 25, 2019.

According to prosecutors, the suspects laid a fire before the break-in to cut the power supply for street lights outside the museum and set fire to a car in a nearby garage.

Priceless 18th-century jewelry and other valuables from the collection of the Saxon ruler August the Strong were taken that night, said Dresden's Royal Palace, which runs the museum.

Investigators are still searching for the stolen artifacts, prosecutors said.

fb/rc (AFP, dpa, epd)

Updated : 2021-09-02 23:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed