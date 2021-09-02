New AIT director makes rounds in Taiwan

AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk has been meeting with Taiwanese officials. (CNA photo) AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk has been meeting with Taiwanese officials. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan Director Sandra Oudkirk held a number of meetings with Taiwanese officials this week to discuss issues of importance to both countries.

Among those she met with are both Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜).

The director had a discussion with Ko on how Taipei has developed sister-city partnerships as well as on the city’s priorities. The discussion with Hou focused on the pandemic and New Taipei’s economic recovery.

The director also exchanged views with government leaders in areas such as technology, culture, agriculture, finance, and labor. In the meetings, Oudkirk reaffirmed her commitment to advancing the U.S.-Taiwan partnership while underscoring the enduring commitment of the U.S. to the nation.

Oudkirk also met with Taiwan External Trade Development Council Chairman James Huang (黃志芳) and Taiwan Council for U.S. Affairs Chairperson Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮).