Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Aon Increases Stake to 100 Percent in Aon India Insurance Brokers, Acquiring Remaining Share from Catamaran

By Aon plc, Media OutReach
2021/09/02 18:00

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 September 2021 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today announced that it has increased its stake in Aon India Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd. from 49 percent to 100 percent, acquiring the remaining share from Catamaran Ventures.


Aon Increases Stake to 100 Percent in Aon India Insurance Brokers, Acquiring Remaining Share from Catamaran

Sandeep Malik, Executive Chairman, Asia Pacific, Aon


Aon acquired a 49 percent stake from Catamaran Ventures in the Indian composite broking firm, Anviti Insurance Brokers Private Limited, in 2020. Anviti was founded by Catamaran in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited in June 2021.

Jonathan Pipe, CEO, Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited, said, "We have strong local capabilities and have nurtured trusted advisory relationships in India. We are committed to addressing unmet client needs and look forward to continuing to bring the best of Aon to a dynamic market."


Sandeep Malik, Executive Chairman, Asia Pacific, Aon, said, "We are delighted to reach this milestone following our initial investment last year. This step reaffirms Aon's commitment to the Indian market and further enables us to create new sources of value for our clients, accelerate innovation and deliver a unique colleague experience. We are happy to have worked with Catamaran, which built the foundation to deliver immense client value with utmost integrity."


M.D. Ranganath, President, Catamaran Ventures, said: "Catamaran's objective has always been to bring world-class business practices to India by partnering with global companies and to create value and jobs in India. In a short period of time, Aon India Insurance Brokers has established itself as a leading, well-respected corporate insurance broking firm in India. We would like to thank Aon for the successful collaboration over the years and wish them a rewarding journey ahead."


Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited has over 300 colleagues across nine locations in India. Aon also helps companies make better workforce decisions through data, analytics and advice in India through its fully owned subsidiary, Aon Consulting Private Limited.


More information about Aon's offerings in India is available here.

About Aon

Social Media IconAon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.


Follow Aon on Social Media IconTwitter and Social Media IconLinkedIn
Stay up to date by visiting the Social Media IconAon Newsroom and hear from Aon's expert advisors in Social Media IconThe One Brief.

Sign up for News Alerts Social Media Iconhere


#Aon

About Catamaran

Catamaran is a catalyst for creating innovative enterprises in India and manages over $1 billion across asset classes. Catamaran invests in bold ideas from passionate entrepreneurs and works with them across stages to build successful enterprises. Further, it has partnered with respected global corporations to create enduring enterprises in India. Catamaran also invests in listed companies catering to large markets, with high standards of corporate governance and the ability to stay resilient across economic cycles. Please visit Social Media Iconhttps://catamaran.in/ for more details.

Updated : 2021-09-02 19:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown