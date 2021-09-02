Taipei City wants COVID testing for university teaching staff

The Taipei City Government is working on COVID prevention rules for universities. The Taipei City Government is working on COVID prevention rules for universities. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When classes at universities resume, professors and lecturers will have to be inoculated against COVID-19 or they will have to face tests every seven days, the Taipei City Government said Thursday (Sept. 2).

Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said the city was still working on the new regulations, which could be adjusted once the Ministry of Education also published its guidelines on the subject, CNA reported.

Students will have to register their names and sit in the same seat in every class, Tsai said. The deputy mayor said that while the measures may look like a restriction of the freedom of some people, in fact, they serve to protect the freedom of everybody.

Before being allowed to enter campus, teaching staff who have not passed 14 days since their second COVID-19 vaccination jab will be asked to present a negative result from a PCR or quick test from within the previous three days, Tsai said. This would be followed by one quick test every seven days thereafter.

If a teacher or a student is confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus, the class will be suspended for 14 days, while if two cases occur at the same school or campus area, the whole school or area will see no classes for 14 days, according to the deputy mayor.