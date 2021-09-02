Alexa
Paddling and spa pools, public showers, reopen with restrictions in Taiwan

Public showers also open to public, steam rooms and saunas still closed due to poor ventilation

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/02 17:23
Paddling pools have reopened to the public.

Paddling pools have reopened to the public. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As of Wednesday (Sept. 1), paddling pools, spa pools, and public showers have reopened under certain conditions, according to an announcement from the Sports Administration (SA).

The SA made the announcement given that restrictions on other water activities, such as diving and surfing, have been lifted, as well as to ensure the physical and mental health of citizens.

Citizens must put on masks immediately after exiting paddling and spa pools, which need to be cleaned and disinfected regularly. Poorly ventilated areas such as steam rooms and saunas continue to be closed to the public.

People using public showers must enter and exit via only one entrance, use alternate stalls, and put on masks immediately after showering. Showers also need to be cleaned and disinfected after use to avoid blocking drains.

The SA is also requiring swimming pool operators to provide shelves and zipper bags for swimmers to store their masks before entering pools. Stores that sell food at swimming pools may only offer takeaway and not indoor dining.

All swimmers must be categorized into training athletes, members, lesson participants, and regular customers, and enter during designated times.

Swimming pools in compliance with epidemic-prevention guidelines reopened on Aug. 10, when the Central Epidemic Command Center lowered the epidemic alert level to Level 2.
2021-09-02

